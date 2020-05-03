There will be a new traffic detour on the east side of Lima on Monday as the Elm Street Grade Separation project enters its final phase.
Traffic heading west on Bellefontaine Avenue will continue to be re-directed to Elm street and through the new underpass. But motorists heading east will be using a portion of the new roundabout to get through that area. The multi-million dollar project was started in 2018 and is expected to be completed on June 24TH.
Media Release from City of Lima
The Elm St. Grade Separation project will be entering its final phase of construction starting Monday, May 4th. Westbound traffic will continue to be detoured from Bellefontaine Avenue to Shawnee Street to Elm Street and back to Bellefontaine Avenue by way of the temporary roadway. Eastbound traffic will be routed through the new roundabout on Bellefontaine Avenue. Attached is a map showing the revised traffic plan. The entire project is on schedule to be completed by June 24th, 2020.