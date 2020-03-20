EMA asking community to help with providing personal protection equipment for medical staff

We have been seeing the stories of Hollywood donating to the coronavirus cause with medical supplies from movie sets. Locally, the Allen County Emergency Management office is asking for help as well.
EMA Director Tom Berger is asking anyone with personal protection equipment like latex gloves, face masks, and other items that they can spare to donate to them. They will be used to protect medical personnel who are on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 crisis.
Berger adds, “So we do know for our suppliers that are out there right now for our health care facilities they’re being told weeks before their stocks will be re-supplied. So, if we get that surge we have to be able to have those resources available for quick deployment to get them what they need.”
You can call the Allen County EMA at 419-860-8598 to set up an appointment to drop off personal protection equipment at their office.