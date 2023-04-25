Emergency dispatchers gather at the Mercer County Fairgrounds to hone their skills

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One of the largest gatherings of emergency dispatchers in Ohio was held today at the Mercer County Fairgrounds.
The annual Dispatcher In-service Day brought in over 120 dispatchers from more than 35 agencies across Ohio and Indiana. The event draws in presenters across Ohio to speak on topics like human trafficking, Narcan, and communication skills. Dispatchers are the first point of contact during an emergency and this training provides further knowledge that can save someone's life on the other line.
"This is one that we the sheriff's office, the Celina Police Department, we started this many years ago. It's totally free for everybody to attend. Training is key to keeping these folks on their game," explained Monte Diegel, Mercer County 911 Administrator.
"The phone call they take just isn't someone to go take a cat out of the tree. It's someone whose child may of stopped breathing and they have to do CPR. Someone that was in a car accident and or severely injured. These individuals have training to be able to talk individuals through what they need to do to help save their life," stated Brad Brubaker, Putnam County Sheriff's Office Captain.
Additional training dealing with crisis intervention will be held Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.