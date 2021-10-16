Emerging Philanthropists renovates Hope Garden at Lima Memorial Medical Park

The Lima Memorial Medical Park Hope Garden got a renovation on Saturday thanks to a new organization.
Emerging Philanthropists were seen at the Hope Garden this morning planting fall-festive greenery. The group is a Subcommittee of the Lima Memorial foundation that aims to give people an opportunity to be a philanthropist, no matter your age or income.
Their missions are aimed toward advancing healthcare. They say that it's more than just technology and medicine, and it's important to create spaces for people to heal both spiritually and mentally.
This was the group’s first project, and it was a great tie-in to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Emerging Philanthropists Members of the group say philanthropy is not just about giving away your wealth.
Austin Sherer, the chair of Emerging Philanthropists says, “Not everybody has wealth that they can give away, especially at younger ages, but you can involve your time and your talent, and you can give back to the community in ways that don’t involve money.”
The Emerging Philanthropists are looking for more people interested in giving back to the community. If you’d like to learn more, contact the Lima Memorial Foundation.