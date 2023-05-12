Employees from the Lima Ford Engine Plant volunteer and lend a hand at our local parks

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ford employees lending a helping hand in Allen County parks today.
Around 25 employees from the Lima Engine Plant volunteered at Johnny Appleseed Park District Office, the Allen County Farm Park, and Ottawa Metro Park for their workday. This is the first time in three years that the employees have been able to hold their workday in the parks because of COVID. So they thought this year was a good time to restart the tradition of helping out with various tasks that the park district needs done.
"They just tell us like what they need done and we start volunteering and getting in there and helping out," says Tina Hentrich, environmental engineer at Lima Ford Motor Plant. "We want to be community involved. I mean we're right not too far from the parks, so we can give right back to the community, and pretty much we believe in sustainability and we just want to be able to give back to the environment."
This is the 31st year that the Ford employees have held a workday at the Johnny Appleseed Parks.