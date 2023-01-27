Employers adjusting for the times was the topic at Allen County Chamber's breakfast

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Everybody knows that it's an "employee's market" when it comes to jobs right now, but should employers give up their standards when hiring?
Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce members heard this morning that times have changed and businesses may want to tweak their policies and benefits to attract and retain employees. With the effects of the pandemic and the retirement of the baby boomers, there are fewer people in the workforce. This has given employees options that they are not afraid to use.
"I think employees who on one hand don't know what they want and have heard what other people are doing so they don't know how to scale that a little bit. But on the other hand, you have employees who won't tolerate things. So if you have bad management, if you have archaic policies, stringent rules, and regulations, employees have options they can go someplace else, and so that's why we have to change," explained Valerie Nash, HR & support services at Summit County Children Services.
Nash says not to just hire the first applicant in the door just to fill positions. It's a delicate balance as you need to stay firm to your needs and hire a person that fits the position.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.