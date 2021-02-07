Enjoy Lima's reservoirs, but be careful

Snow-covered slopes at Lima’s reservoirs could make for a fun sledding experience, but city officials want to remind people to be careful because the road doesn’t sit far away from the bottom of the slope and you could slide into traffic. Plus, if you are an ice fisherman the reservoir may be the place to go, but the city has a warning.
“We do have people who ice fish at the reservoirs and it’s legal to ice fish at the reservoirs, but you are doing it at your own risk,” says Lima Utilities Director Mike Caprella. “We never say the ice is safe to fish on or walk on or anything else. Because we are always pumping in or taking out of reservoirs, so we really can’t ascertain when that ice is thick or how thick it is. So if you want to ice fish you do it at your own risk.”
Caprella says the one thing that is strictly prohibited at the reservoirs is snowmobiles and ATV because the vehicles can do damage to the slopes.