Entrepreneurs share business tips at State of Business event in Lima

Dozens of people came out to Global Riches Enterprises's State of Business event at Fresh n’ Faded Tuesday. Throughout the night they heard from a panel of business professionals from areas like financial services, the pharmaceutical industry, and cosmetology.
Many of the panelists answered questions about their industries and journey to success. One thing that many of them agree on is that when you are looking to start your own business…
“It’s going to be hard, you’re going to get 10 no’s for everyone yes so stay after it, don’t give up, and stay focus on your goal and I think those people who are persistent are typically the ones that end up succeeding,” said Jason Stolly, a Stolly Insurance agent.
Staying focused on your goals is something that Dr. Ariel McDuffie says is very important.
“Coming from a small town like Lima, Ohio I feel like there’s a lot of barriers and people don’t imagine or think of things that they can do,” said McDuffie. “But I mean as soon as you put your mind to it and you have a good support system anything is possible.”
Through this event, Global Riches hopes to not only inspire aspiring entrepreneurs to follow their dreams but also give them the confidence they will need to accomplish their goals.
“The biggest thing that people take from this is to feel empowered and encouraged to do more so that they can do better,” said Cortey Edwards, Global Riches Enterprises CEO.
