Equestrian Therapy Program celebrating 40th anniversary with Ride-a-thon and festival

Cridersville, OH (WLIO) - After 40 years, The Equestrian Therapy Program is still going strong, thanks to the support of the community. The organization held their annual Ride-A-Thon and Festival. The barn at the farm was filled with kids patiently waiting for their turn to ride and raise money through the pledges that they got. Besides the Ride-A-Thon, there were auctions and other activities to make this a major fundraiser for the program. Through their stable of horses, The Equestrian Therapy Program provides physical therapy for disabled children, but they are looking to start a literacy program, and another program to help with mental and emotional therapy as well.
“The horses do help with mental therapy,” says Michelle Andrews-Sabol, Ex. Dir. of the Equestrian Therapy Program. “They show signs of what we are feeling inside ourselves that most animals don’t recognize. So if you are extremely high energy or something is really bothering you, our equine specialists can watch the horse and help the therapist interpret what is going on.”
They are looking for people to make a $40 donation for their 40th anniversary. You can help them out by logging on to www.etpfarm.org.
