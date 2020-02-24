Eric Wilson declines time waiver

A Lima man suspected of gang-related activity is asking for his trial as soon as possible.

Eric Wilson declines time waiver

Eric Wilson returned to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a hearing on a time waiver. Wilson has declined to waive his right to a speedy trial despite his latest attorney requesting more time to prepare. Wilson and Jamaree Allen were indicted on eight counts each for crimes such as participating in criminal gang activity and felonious assault. They are suspected of taking part in a shooting that took place around Cole Street and Edgewood Drive.

Wilson's trial is now scheduled for May 26, 2020.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hi. I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations, managing our website and social media content. Have a story idea or question for our news department? That's not me, but I can pass it along or you can email them at newsrelease@wlio.com.