A Lima man suspected of gang-related activity is asking for his trial as soon as possible.
Eric Wilson returned to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a hearing on a time waiver. Wilson has declined to waive his right to a speedy trial despite his latest attorney requesting more time to prepare. Wilson and Jamaree Allen were indicted on eight counts each for crimes such as participating in criminal gang activity and felonious assault. They are suspected of taking part in a shooting that took place around Cole Street and Edgewood Drive.
Wilson's trial is now scheduled for May 26, 2020.