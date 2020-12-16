Even with the arrival of the COVID vaccine, Ohioans still need to protect themselves

While vaccines have been distributed to Ohio's frontline hospital workers, there are still questions about who else could get some of the early doses.
Governor Mike DeWine has been getting requests from groups representing prisoners, teachers, and restaurant employees to be among the early recipients of doses of vaccine. DeWine says it will remain a work in progress as the state looks for federal guidance and more information on how much of the vaccine is coming to Ohio and when. But DeWine warns that the long-awaited arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine doesn't mean the state's troubles are over. DeWine says people must continue to be vigilant in protecting against the spread of the coronavirus.
“This vaccine is not going to cover enough people quick enough to get us out of this,” says DeWine. “Eventually it will. We are at a very very high rate today. The rest of December, January, February are going to be hell unless we turn this thing around. Let’s be blunt. So, no we should not interpret this good news of the vaccine is anything but what it is, good news. But it will not get us out of this.”
Eight more Ohio hospitals received supplies of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and local hospitals could see doses coming to our area next week.