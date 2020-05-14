Event cancellations alter Convention and Visitor Bureau's mission

With more cancellations and postponements of events, the Lima Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau has made a shift in their mission.
Big events like the 4-wheel Jamboree and local attractions like the Allen County Museum were ways that the Lima Allen Convention and Visitors Bureau sold Lima-Allen County to visitors as a destination stop. The trickle-down economics from canceled events is at 22.3 million dollars and postponed events are at 34.4 million dollars. The slowdown due to the coronavirus now has the agency selling Lima to Lima. They are working to make sure residents know what is open and what isn’t to help small businesses that are trying to survive.
Lima Allen Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Christine Pleva explains, “We had to pretty much pivot and now we’re selling inside the community. We’re selling everything there is to see and do. How to keep busy, where to go to eat, those kinds of things within Allen County. A little change of focus for us but our goal is to try and keep as much business with our small businesses as possible. To just keep some sort of economic development going."
Pleva says they update the website and social media several times a day with the most current information.