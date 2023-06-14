Everyone is invited to Lima's town square this Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Plans are falling into place for this weekend's Juneteenth celebration in downtown Lima.

Everyone is invited to Lima's town square this Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration

Lima's town square will be full of food, entertainment, art, and fellowship to highlight the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery. The event is designed to promote a positive cultural interaction.

Everyone is invited to Lima's town square this Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration

"There's just so much going on and we love our committee because this thing's coming together like a puzzle. So it's been great. It's just going to be a fun time. And just to remember that this is not earmarked for just one specific set of folks. It is for everyone to come down and just enjoy in fellowship and network," said Marc Wright, Juneteenth chairperson

Everyone is invited to Lima's town square this Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration

Juneteenth Lima 2023 will kick off at noon in Lima's town square this Saturday with activities running through 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

I manage Your Hometown Stations' website and social media pages. Besides sharing press releases, I also help out the journalists with posting their content.