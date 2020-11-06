ArtSpace Lima is hoping to help you get your holiday shopping started.
On Saturday, November 7, 2020, they will be holding an outdoor marketplace just for “LIMA” items. Anything from t-shirts to artwork to LIMA-opoly will be for sale. It’s a chance to get some one-of-a-kind and specialty items for that hard to buy for person or even something little for yourself.
ArtSpace Executive Director Sally Windle adds this about the sale, “The nice thing is, it’s not only unique but it's something you can’t get everyplace. It’s here and we’re making it safe because we’re going to be outside and the shopping is going to be safe and socially distanced and we’ll have lots of different items to offer.”
The sale will be on November 7th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of ArtSpace located at 65 Town Square, Lima, OH 45801.