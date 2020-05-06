Excessive speeding becoming an issue while traffic congestion is down

Although there is less traffic on the roadways, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is finding another issue.
Since Stay at Home Orders were implemented, there's been less congestion on the roads. What they are finding at the Lima Patrol Post is there is an increase in people driving more than 100 mph. In fact, there was an incident of a Michigan woman traveling over 140 mph on I-75. Troopers were able to deflate her tires and she now faces a third degree felony charge. Lieutenant of the post said this creates an added danger. The number of crashes are down, but the severity of crashes have been up. The Lima Post has handled seven fatal crashes this year. They handled nine all of last year.
"In order to catch a 100 mph speeder you have to drive over 100 mph," Lt. Tim Grigsby of the Lima Post said. "And when you get to that type of situation there's dangers for everyone involved. And you know we've got some very highly trained people, but those dangers still exist. So, you know, everybody take a--just calm down a little bit, don't drive so fast."
Drivers can call #677 to reach the nearest post and report anyone they see driving that aggressively. The Findlay Patrol Post conducted a tactical enforcement Wednesday morning, stopping six vehicles traveling between 90 and 110 mph.