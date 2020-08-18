Expect "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign enforcement until Labor Day

You may see more troopers out starting this weekend as they begin their annual campaign to crack down on impaired driving.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign will run from Wednesday, August 19th, through Labor Day on September 7th. State Highway Patrols around the country will focus on removing drivers under the influence from roadways.
In 2020 alone, Allen and Putnam counties have seen five OVI related deaths. This is up one from the annual average. Lieutenant Tim Grigsby, Commander of the Lima Ohio State Patrol Post, says troopers will be provided overtime to enforce this campaign.
He explains, “We want to remind everyone that if you are going to consume alcohol, go to parties, things of that nature, to designate a sober driver. There are other options available with taxis and Lyft and Uber. So, please utilize those. Don’t get behind the wheel of a car after consuming alcohol. It’s just not a good combination.”
Motorists are encouraged to dial #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol.