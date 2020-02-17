Experience Rhodes gives students first hand account of college experience

It’s never too early to start thinking about college and students across the area are doing just that.
Rhodes State College held its annual “Experience Rhodes” event on Presidents' Day. They welcomed nearly 250 students to check out the campus. The high school students had the chance to meet with Rhodes Student Services, tour the campus and explore the college’s different divisions and programs. There was also a lunch and panel discussion.
Director of Admissions Chad Teman says it is important to bring these students to the campus to check things out firsthand.
“Engagement on campus is so key we can go off and we can talk to students at all the high schools,” adds Teman. “But when they get to see the campus themselves and especially today they get the chance to meet the instructors that actually teach their programs. It’s that next step for them to realize that this is a true opportunity for them.”
Rhodes State College data reveals over the last 3 years around 75% of the students that have attended this event have enrolled in the school.