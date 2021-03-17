Experience The Spartan Pride Week bringing virtual activities to Lima community

Lima City Schools will be bringing a week's worth of activities to unite the school district and community.
Celebrate Public Schools: Experience The Spartan Pride Week will be done through a virtual setting this year, with multiple events planned to keep students and the community safe during the pandemic.
The special week is planned from March 22nd through March 26th and will include nightly Facebook Live events, Spartan Trivia, and videos highlighting each school and the district's programs.
The following are special events that will take place during the week-long celebration:
Monday - Straight Talk with the Superintendent: Jill Ackerman will present an update on the school year and week, take questions and do some Spartan Trivia for prizes.
Tuesday - Piece of Cake: Can LCS Staff Survive the Spartan Inn Kitchen? This is a version of a baking competition show, where culinary instructors will see if a few administrators deserve to be in their kitchen.
Wednesday - Stump the Spartanaires: Sending community song requests to top Lima Senior vocalists.
Thursday - Who Knew THAT Was going to Happen: Unexpected science. South Science and Technology Magnet teachers will clear out their closets to show off some unexpected science projects you can do at home.
Spartan trivia will also continue all week at noon every day on Facebook. Prizes for the event were provided by Liberty PTS, The Met, Lima Sporting Goods, and Lima Refinery.
Lima school district students will also be conducting community cleaning projects throughout the city of Lima.
"We want to make it fun, because I feel like people had a whole year of lots of isolation, lots of struggles trying to find their way through things, lots of illnesses, lots of loss... we are still a community and we want to be able to bring the community together even if it's just for a half-hour of some laughing and fun, give away some prizes, we want to be able to do that for the Lima community," said Jill Ackerman, Superintendent of Lima City Schools.