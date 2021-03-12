Experiencing hair loss after COVID recovery

While the most known long-lasting effects of COVID-19 may be fatigue or cough, there is another one some struggle with, and might not know it's linked to the virus.
Hair loss is a side effect survivors of COVID might not see until months after recovery. Dermatologists say during a stressful event or illness, the body shifts growing hair into a resting phase. They say it's not until 3 to 6 months later that hair growth begins again, and the old hair sheds. This is called "Telogen Effluvium". Some mothers may recognize it after they’ve given birth. It is normal to see up to 50% hair loss during this stage, which can startle a lot of people.
“The patients come in really freaked out. 'Am I going to be bald forever or have thin hair?'," says Bryan Gray, DO, a dermatologist with Gray Dermatology. "So, the most important thing to let people know, the hair loss with COVID is not permanent. It just takes some time and that’s the hardest part. Hand holding, getting people through that initial shed.”
Dr. Gray says there is nothing you need to do during this slow regrowth period. However, in the meantime, he recommends an over-the-counter medicine but says to consult with your doctor first.