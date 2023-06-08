Expert offers tips to help maintain that green lawn

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - As the area reaches three weeks without rain, maintaining a green lawn is becoming a harder task.

While we can't control Mother Nature, there are ways to achieve a healthier lawn during long dry spells. Your News Now talked to a local expert who says one of the biggest reasons for a brown lawn is simply cutting the grass too short. Adjusting the mower deck to at least 4 inches will encourage a thicker lawn that holds in soil moisture. When it comes to watering, it's all about balance. Short watering can encourage shallow roots while watering regularly for long intervals will encourage deeper roots for a healthy lawn. The time of day you water is equally as important.

"I found that if you water for three times a week, 40 minute intervals between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., that's the perfect time to do it. If you water at 40 minute intervals, it gives it enough time to soak in and not just dry up with the heat," stated Nick Daroma, owner of Cutting Edge Lawn Solutions.

Daroma adds to holding back on fertilizer during a drought as that can burn the lawn and make matters worse.

