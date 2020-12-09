Experts concerned of students falling behind in math due to pandemic

For 3rd grader Owen and his mom Joy, the process of remote learning has been a little tricky with certain subjects.
"Math is so different from when I went to school in the 80s, and I didn’t want to teach him differently than they were and confuse him," said Joy Brown. "They require a lot more showing and telling how you got to solving the problem."
"Everything is different this time because of the coronavirus," said Owen Shaw. "It’s easier when I’m in person with someone else, talking with someone, and understanding it better."
And their woes surrounding math aren't unique to just them - a recent study run by NWEA shows that the pandemic is causing American students in grades K-6 to fall behind in math, about five to ten percentile points lower compared to 2019.
Dr. Carrie Wysocki, interim director of education at Ohio Northern University, reminds parents that while it may feel that their students aren't getting exactly a "normal" education, especially if they are learning remote - 2020 has hardly been a normal year.
"First and foremost, we're surviving a pandemic; they really need to encourage their kids to know that they’re not only trying to be educated, but they’re also surviving a pandemic," said Dr. Wysocki.
There are a few things that educators recommend for parents, on how they incorporate math and other subjects into their child's life, other than just for school.
"The holidays are coming, so shopping, looking at budgets and math, and making it fun, because learning happens in play as well," said Dr. Wysocki. "I want to encourage parents to play, because play just happens naturally and learning can occur through play. That really kind of takes a little bit of the stress off of parents."
Dr. Wysocki also highlights www.learningohio.com, a website set up by the governor's office that is designed to help students that are currently in an individualized education program.