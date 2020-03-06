Explaining the mild 2019-2020 winter, and prediction for spring

It is no secret that our winter season was unusually mild here in West Central Ohio. As there was more dead grass than white snow and plenty of ice-free waterways, it gave people multiple opportunities to venture outside without the heavy winter coat.
“It ends up being the 9th warmest winter on record, just shy of 5 degrees above normal,” says Lonnie Fisher, Meteorologist from NWS Northern Indiana. “The coldest temperature we've seen through the entire period was 0 degrees, so we never managed to go below zero.”
Looking at temperatures particularly here in Lima, 74% of the time we were above normal, and only 20 of the 91 days this winter were we below average. Why were our temperatures so warm? Fisher says it's all about the jet stream.
“The polar jet stream and the northern jet stream that we look for to bring that cold air in and give us more of the snow chances stayed across the border, kind of would come down once in a while, but by and large it was just happy to stay up there,” adds Fisher.
A strong jet stream coupled with a very strong polar vortex this winter kept that arctic air bottled up in the arctic regions and really led to little chance of that cold air to drop south in our area, leading to a persistent mild flow from the pacific. It looks like that pattern could continue into the spring months as well.
Looking at the spring pattern here as we go from March- to May, we have greater odds for above-normal temperatures, and also, a greater chance to be a little wetter as well.