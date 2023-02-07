Expo gives Lima City students a chance to explore career tech programs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a chance for some Lima City School students to "dip their toe in the water" when it comes to a possible career choice.
It was the Lima City Schools' Career Tech Expo highlighting the 12 programs that are offered. The district's sophomores were able to talk one on one with instructors and current juniors and seniors that are in a career tech program. Classes range from audio engineering and automotive technology to early childhood education to welding and metal fabrication. The students have been discussing career options in class and came prepared to look at specific programs.
"I came to Lima Senior to seek certain career tech because it can help you with things you want to do in the future and I came to see early childcare, DECA, and culinary arts," said Kenyroa Strickland, looking at several programs.
"Mostly construction, a little bit of graphics, I did audio engineering last quarter but I find it pretty cool. I'm just looking at stuff I like, mostly that," said Cory Burger, looking at several programs.
"This year we put into play intro to, sophomore intro classes for our career tech program so students had more opportunity in the classroom with our instructors to really be able to make informed decisions on what program they want to go into," explained Courtnee Morris, career and technical education director at Lima City Schools.
Morris says the application process for students to make their choice of programs is this Friday. Today's expo was the culmination of their sophomore intro classes.