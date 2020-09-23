Express your creative side in downtown Lima at the "Chalk Walk"

Downtown Lima Inc. is hoping area residents are itching to get out and create some art.
Friday and Saturday will be their annual “Chalk Walk” to brighten up downtown. They have had to make some adjustments due to COVID but there will be enough social distancing to allow your creativity to flow. It’s a free event and they ask you to register at their website to reserve a spot for your artwork.
Sue Smith with Downtown Lima Inc. explains, “You will have plenty of room, no people close to you. We ask that you do wear a mask. Stop first at ArtSpace as there will be table outside or go inside to get a bag of free chalk and do whatever you like.”
Hours are Friday noon until 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon. There will be judging with 3 prizes given. You can logon to visitdowntownlima.com and click on the Chalk Walk icon.