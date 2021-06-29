Extended deadlines to renew driver's license and registration end Thursday

Extended deadlines at the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles due to the pandemic will soon run out, making this week crucial for those that have not renewed important documents. An estimated 320,000 Ohioans have yet to update their vehicle registration or driver's license since the extensions were put in place.
This Thursday, July 1st is the last day to renew your driving information before the possibility of being fined. Charles Norman, the Registrar of Ohio's Motor Vehicles, urges the public not to wait, as lines could become overwhelming at your local BMV.
"I think as we get closer to July 1st, it's going to be even busier," says Norman. "And it's important for people to understand that starting July 2nd, you'll be subject to being pulled over and ticketed by law enforcement if you have expired license and registration. That's really the last thing we want to see so, really encouraging people to come in now."
Many renewals can be done on the BMV website, bmv.ohio.gov. Customers can also get in line online beforehand to skip the long lines.