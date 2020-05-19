Extensive rain causing flooding in NW Ohio

Extended rain throughout our area - all two and a quarter inches of it - has definitely taken its toll, as there are floodwaters threatening to take over some roads, and in a few places, they already have.
Northwest Ohio is certainly no stranger to flooding, and there are areas that are being closely watched in Allen County.
"Right now we’re monitoring our normal hotspots that we see in the county; currently Bluffton is seeing some issues with some roads being shut down, we're monitoring Riley Creek where it intersects with I-75, keeping an eye on that area, and on the east side of Lima, Thayer Road we know is an issue right now," said Tom Berger, Allen County Emergency Management Director.
There are also major flooding spots in the surrounding area, in places like Auglaize, Putnam, Hancock, and Logan Counties.
One phrase that you may have heard when it comes to flooded roads is "Turn around, don't drown" - that's something that safety officials can't stress enough, as while flood water may not seem very deep, or you're sure that you know the road you're on well enough to try and brave the water, there is a risk that your vehicle won't be able to make it through, potentially putting you at risk.
"Water right now is really dark, murky, you really can’t tell anything that’s underneath it," Berger said. "Roadways do wash away, so it may be a road that you travel on all the time, and you may have tried to cross it in years past and been fine, but you don’t know what’s underneath there. If the road starts to break down and washes away, you can find yourself in a really unfortunate situation that could possibly hurt you or take your life."