A quiet Friday ahead with dry skies and continued cold. Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer, but still way below normal with highs flirting with the middle 20s. Peeks of sun will be possible.
A weak system is going to move our way late tonight through Saturday, but it will have limited moisture to work with. Our northern areas could catch a few snow showers late tonight into Saturday morning, then best chances arrive during the afternoon. The snow showers will be scattered, and generally light. Expect accumulations to stay under 1" for most. Snow showers should exit the area by midnight Saturday night.
Sunday looks dry and cold, but the new model runs are keeping the coldest air a bit further west than previously thought. As a result, we bumped the forecast high to 19F.
Our next system arriving early next week has potential to bring more significant snow that could at least rival our biggest snow this season. The new data is showing that this may come in two waves. A lighter wave of snow may arrive as early as Sunday evening, and continue for our President's Day. The "main event" looks to arrive Monday night, as a low pressure system lifts up from Texas and Louisiana. Snow looks to exit the area during the day Tuesday.
It is still too early to talk exact snow numbers. There remains a rather high degree of uncertainty with the exact track of the low, which will be crucial in determining where the heaviest snow band sets up. Regardless, I would plan on several inches of snow early next week, and check back through the weekend as forecast confidence grows.
One more note, temperatures look to be between 10-15° when the heavier snow hits. This means we are dealing with a very fluffy snow, and winds of 10-20 mph would lead to a blowing and drifting concern.