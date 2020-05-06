Facebook post sparks Delphos residents to look out for their community

What started as a Facebook post by one person, led to the coming together of a community to feed countless people. On Wednesday, the Delphos community provided their third round of meals for people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While posted up on 5th Street, 1000 meals were prepared by volunteers for teachers and truck drivers, either passing by or rerouted from u.S 30. Plus, meals were delivered to the people that have continued to work through the pandemic.
"It takes your mind off of what’s going on," said Denny Klausing, the man who's Facebook post spurred all this. "But the fact that everyone has been so gracious and… You know, it’s just so hard to believe that this many people step up. They don’t know these people. I mean these truckers, who knows where they’re from. There’s a lot of people from Delphos that work at the hospitals and the nursing homes, so it’s taking care of them because they’re upfront.
This started when Klausing's daughter, a nurse, returned home one night and he saw how difficult this time has been for her.
"And she looked pretty rough," Klausing said. "And the next night I told my wife, I said ‘Wonder what it’d be like to feed all the doctors and nurses.' And she told me I was something crazy."
The challenge was accepted.
With some help, donations poured in to feed staff at several area hospitals and nursing homes. More donations came in and then food donations came in from Chief. The donations kept coming so Klausing kept organizing
these food giveaways. But a number of Delphos residents answered the call to come out do the cooking and preparations for each event.
"The people of Delphos, like I said, come through, whenever there’s a cause," said Klausing. "So thank you, thank you, thank you."
Plans for another food giveaway or delivery are in the works.