Fair Manager Troy Elwer gives the Lima Rotary Club a preview of the 173rd Allen County Fair

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fair Manager Troy Elwer spoke to the Lima Rotary Club about what to expect over the 9 days at the 173rd Allen County Fair.
The event draws in around 200,000 people to the fairgrounds and there are more than 1,400 junior and senior fair exhibitors this year that have worked hard on their projects. The grandstands will be busy with nightly events and there will be plenty to do on the midways.
"With our gate admission being $10 this year, with paying that $10 there's a lot of opportunities for the general public to enjoy a lot of free entertainment during the nine days of the fair. Everything from magicians to illusionists to smaller bands on the Nutrien Plaza stage. We're going to have the Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure out there this year and the Majestic Circus," stated Troy Elwer, Allen County Fair Manager.
The fair kicks off this Friday and runs through Saturday, August 26th. Some specialty days have changed this year. Monday the 21st is Youth Day, Tuesday the 22nd is Senior Citizens Day, and Friday the 25th is Veterans Day. Harness racing is now on Monday and Tuesday of the fair. Gate admission is $10 with kids under 6 free.