Faith Based Organizations needed for "Activated Faith Community Challenge"

They are there to help with your spiritual health and well being and they now have a chance to help with your physical health.
Activate Allen County and the West Central Ohio Health Ministries program once again teaming up with both hospitals and Allen County Public Health for the “Activated Faith Community Challenge”. The challenge will provide financial and technical support along with other resources to 10-faith based organizations in the Lima Allen County area. This will assist them in supporting the health and well-being of their parishioners, especially during COVID.
Nell Lester Coordinator of the West Central Ohio Health Ministries explains, “A lot of churches have not started meeting again. But when they do meet this could be something that would help start programs or even complete programs that they needed finished. So, this will be a good fix for them.”
Applications can be found at Activate Allen County’s website or by calling Health Ministries at 419-227-0753.