Faith Christian Church donated over 60 pairs of shoes as part of Sole Mission

A Shawnee Township church is helping people leave the Lima hospitals with a little more "sole" in their step.
Faith Christian Church donated over 60 pairs of shoes, sandals, and flip-flops to Mercy Health St. Rita's as part of their “Sole Mission”. The project was started by Penny Keller-Clark, who used to work at the medical center. St. Rita's can now give out shoes to people who may have not come into the hospital with any because of an accident or medical emergency.
“I retired from here and once and a while there would be folks walking out without shoes and I thought the church had a perfect mission statement that we wanted to help people in the community, so I gave the idea to Pastor Terri,” says Penny Keller-Clark who came up with the idea for “Sole Mission”.
“We are a very service-oriented congregation and when Penny came with this idea, it just took off,” says Pastor, Terri Wies-Haithcock of Faith Christian Church. “Within a week and a half, we had over 65 pairs of shoes ready to go. So, it is wonderful. Our church is very blessed with giving people and hard-working people and it just took off and we went with it.”
This is the church’s first donation, and they are planning on more in the future. Sole Mission will also make a donation of shoes and other footwear to Lima Memorial Health System for them to give out to their patients.