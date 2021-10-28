Fall Urban Agriculture Meeting held on October 30th

The gardening season may seem like it is coming to an end, but right now is the best time to start thinking about next year. 

The Central State University Extension Office will be holding a Fall Urban Agriculture Meeting this Saturday at the LACNIP Resource Center. Central State is hoping that they will get a good turn out and make this into a regular series for people who like working in their gardens. Topics talked about in Saturday’s meeting include basic planting and record keeping, soil basics, why is this is the best time to get garlic in the ground.

The informational meeting is Saturday, October 30th from 9 am until 12pm at the LACNIP Resource Center at 1440 W. Spring Street Lima. The cost is free.

