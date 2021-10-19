Family and friends celebrate Maleek Nelson's birthday

The memory of a fallen honorary Lima police officer is remembered Tuesday afternoon.
Today would have been Maleek Nelson’s 12th birthday, and families and friends came together to celebrate it with a balloon release. Years ago on Halloween, Nelson dressed up as a police officer and that caught the attention of one of the Lima police officers. Lima Police Chief, Kevin Martin spotted Nelson trick-or-treating and wanted to take a picture with him. From there he was honored as an honorary officer by the department. He was born with a rare heart defect, missing a valve that connects the lungs to the heart. He died in 2018, but the family is out to honor the life he lived and reflected on how he lived his life.
Jenelle Mckenzie, a family friend said, “He was always happy. There was never a time that I didn’t see a smile on his face, no matter what he was going through, how he was feeling, he was always smiling, and made other people smile too.”
A proclamation was passed naming October 17th as Maleek Nelson Day in Lima.