Family, friends, and coworkers celebrate retirement of long time Lima Municipal Court employee

It was a bittersweet day at Lima Municipal Court as coworkers gave a send-off to one of their own.
Deputy bailiff Cheryl Callahan was given a send-off into retirement on Thursday. A proclamation was made to have April 30, 2020, Cheryl Callahan Recognition Day. She has served 35 years at Lima Municipal Court and she's said it's all she's known. Retirement will bring a new way of life, she said. Callahan tells us she's watched the court change throughout the years as society has changed. She said she's learned to gain perspective from different people and hope she's influenced some to make better choices.
"It's been a great job," said Callahan. "You know a lot of people can't retire and say that I really liked my job. But I honestly love my job every day. Ups and downs, good times, bad times, but it's been a great job."
Callahan has worked for four different magistrates throughout her career at court.