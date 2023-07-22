Family of Greg Cooper continues to pray for justice and closure

LIMA, OH(WLIO) - Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember a loved one who was murdered four years ago and pray that he gets justice.
On July 19th, 2019, Greg Cooper was shot multiple times and later passed away at the hospital. He was only 31 years old. Every year on the anniversary of his death people gather for a prayer vigil to celebrate life and Greg's memory. The dozens that attend are committed to keeping his story alive until justice is served. To conclude the vigil, Greg's mother released four balloons, one for every year his family has had to live without him.
"Greg was the type of person that he held the family together. Seeing all these family members, this is the type of stuff that Greg would want, this is the type of stuff that Greg did. Like, he would put family gatherings together and we didn't even know about it. He would just put text messages, group messages, and tell everybody to meet at this house and everybody would come on account of Greg. You know what I mean? So I know Greg is smiling down, looking down, just being grateful to see all his family come together and trying to fight for justice for him," said Jaquavius Cooper, Greg's brother.
The family urges anyone who might have information to come forward and do what they'd want others to do if it was their brother, son, or friend that was murdered.