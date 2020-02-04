Family Promise looking for additional support from local churches

Just last year they helped 19 families who fell on hard times and needed that extra support to get back on their feet while staying together.
Family Promise of Lima-Allen County is the only agency that keeps the family unit together when they have lost their home. They receive no government funding and rely on community support through donations, fundraisers and foundation grants. One such grant is the “HUMI” (hue-me), Help Us Move In and it’s a matched grant that allows family promise to help families facing eviction to stay in their home.
Family Promise Development Director Shannon Twining says, “It’s a matched grant that when people get an eviction notice, families with children, can call if they meet the requirements so we can help pay that back rent and to keep them in their home and keep them from actually coming into or having to come into a shelter.”
Since their inception in 2008, Family Promise has assisted 181 families. Area churches have been instrumental in housing these families and Twining says the number of churches helping is declining. They are in need of at least 3 additional churches to meet the need they are now seeing with families. You can contact Twining at 419-879-4600 for more information.