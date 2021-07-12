Family Promise of Lima-Allen County starting to notice an increase in families needing their services

Homelessness has many faces and 33% of them are families that have fallen on hard times.
All it may take is an unexpected illness or the loss of a job that can put a family out on the street. The executive director of Lima Allen County Family Promise speaking to Rotarians about the crisis of homelessness right here in our area. Last year the agency served 27 families and they are expecting more this year as the moratorium regarding evictions due to the pandemic has expired.
Family Promise Executive Director Hellen Douglas explains, “we’re getting approximately 3 to 4 phone calls a week of families that are needing help. Needing a place to stay and needing our resources. So, we’ve had just seen it explode in the last two weeks.”
The agency is funded by donations and more help is needed to assist these families. Currently, they are able to assist three families at a time. Many times, families stay quiet about their situation in fear that they could lose their children due to homelessness. To find out how you can help, contact Lima Allen County Family Promise.