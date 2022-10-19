Family Resource Center

Press Release from the Family Resource Center: FINDLAY – The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Findlay-based Family Resource Center a $4 million grant as part of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement Grant (CCBHC-IA) program. This grant awards $1 million per year for up to 4 years and will continue the work that Family Resource Center (FRC) began with the previous round of CCBHC funding in 2020.

“When the CCBHC project started at FRC in May of 2020, we embarked on a journey of transformational change, all while navigating the unforeseen challenges of an ongoing pandemic. This was and continues to be possible thanks to a combination of the dedication of our staff, expertise of consultants, and the additional funding the grant provided," said John Bindas, CEO of Family Resource Center.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.