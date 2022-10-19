Press Release from the Family Resource Center:FINDLAY –The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has awarded Findlay-based Family Resource Center a $4 million grant as part of the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Improvement and Advancement Grant (CCBHC-IA) program. This grant awards $1 million per year for up to 4 years and will continue the work that Family Resource Center (FRC) began with the previous round of CCBHC funding in 2020.
“When the CCBHC project started at FRC in May of 2020, we embarked on a journey of transformational change, all while navigating the unforeseen challenges of an ongoing pandemic. This was and continues to be possible thanks to a combination of the dedication of our staff, expertise of consultants, and the additional funding the grant provided," said John Bindas, CEO of Family Resource Center.
"Now more than ever, access to mental health and substance abuse services is vitally important, and we are delighted to be awarded this funding to continue improving the mental wellness of the communities we serve.”
“The CCBHC project has been instrumental in transforming behavioral healthcare in our community," said Maggie Brown, CCBHC Project Director at Family Resource Center.
"Often, access to care is limited because hardship funding is not available outside of a client’s area of residence. In contrast, a CCBHC is able to provide services regardless of residency, ability to pay, or age – including developmentally appropriate care for children and youth.”
One of just 2 CCBHC-IA grants awarded in Ohio, the project at Family Resource Center aims to implement a measurement-based care process to ensure a comprehensive scope of evidence-based services and practices for whole-person wellness and recovery, and apply continuous quality improvement approach using quality measures and performance data to drive systems and consumer outcome improvement.
Family Resource Center (FRC), with locations throughout Ohio, is a behavioral health organization licensed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services (OhioMHAS) and has received national accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). To learn more about Family Resource Center visit www.frcohio.org. Follow FRC on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for resiliency pro-tips, local resources, and important updates about its services @familyresourcecenternwo. Family Resource Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.