Family Resource Center offering free online pandemic grief workshops next week

With society slowly returning to a normal state, the mental scars of the past year still weigh heavy. However, the Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio has set out to help with that. They will be offering free online workshops to tackle the idea of "Caring For Others And Ourselves In A Time of Loss."
There will be three sessions next Tuesday through Thursday from 11 AM-12:30 PM on topics covering spiritual community, helping professionals, and community as a whole. The Family Resource Center's Outreach Specialist, Amber Wolfrom, says talking through these issues is especially important during mental health month.
"We have been living in fight, flight, or freeze mode off and on throughout this pandemic, and it's sort of like what is our new normal but we have to work through a little bit of what we went through in order to move forward," Wolfrom explains. "I'm hoping what people get from the workshops is just a chance to process and think through just 'okay yeah what have I had to lose this year' and moving forward 'what do I want to do with all that'."
The workshops are part of a Suicide Prevention Grant received by Hancock County. For more information and to sign up, frcohio.com/caring-for-others-training.