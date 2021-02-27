Family still looking for Gregory Cooper's murderer on his birthday

An unsolved murder in Lima has people praying for answers.

A family gathered on Franklin St. today to celebrate the late Gregory Cooper’s birthday, and to look to the community for answers to his murder. Hopeful voices spoke out during the vigil with prayers about finding any information on what happened to Cooper the day he was killed.

Cooper’s family has reached out to the public looking for help several times now. But tonight for the first time, his mother speaks out.

“My son was executed, and nobody knows anything,” says Brenda Smith. “I can't believe that nobody knows anything. Everything else you can talk about-- the minor petty stuff, everybody knows everything—but nobody knows anything about Greg. But it’s okay because God’s got me and got my kids.”

At the end of the vigil, white balloons were released into the sky as the crowd wished Cooper a Happy Birthday. If you have any information about Cooper’s death you are urged to contact the Lima Police department or crime stoppers at 419-229-STOP.

 

