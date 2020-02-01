Fans Dont Let Fans Drive Drunk a message from the Ohio State Highway Patrol

Sunday is the biggest day for NFL football which means there will be a lot of fans partying and drinking. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging people not to get behind the wheel if you’re impaired.
There will be extra sets of eyes on the road tomorrow night as the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates increased traffic and possible drunk drivers.
Keeping the roads safe at all times is important to Lieutenant Jon Payer, and he says that he doesn’t want to see fatalities or injuries because of a weekend sporting event. “All we as is if you’re going to drink, don't drive. If you are going to drink, have a designated driver, have a plan going into the evening," says Payer. "That way, we can ensure everybody’s safety out there.”
Keep your friends and family safe and remember Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. Payer also says that it’s important to have a plan if you’re drinking during the big game and know you have a sober driver for your ride home.