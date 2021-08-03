The weather continues to be about as good as it gets around here! Sunshine and dry skies will be the continued theme into late week. Unfortunately, a heat wave is looking likely starting later in the weekend and lasting through at least part of next week.
Expect sunny skies through the morning, then scattered cumulus clouds will decorate the sky this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80° with very low humidity.
Lows tonight should once again drop in the middle 50s with mostly clear skies and calm winds.
Wednesday brings more of the same. The only change will be the addition of a couple degrees to the thermometer. Highs should reach the low 80s, but another day with low humidity.
The extended forecast shows temperatures elevate to the middle 80s by Thursday. Humidity will turn noticeably higher by Friday and onward. By Sunday into next week, a string of 90° days is looking likely. Our next chances of rain are not great, but an isolated shower or storm could occur Friday night and Saturday. Some pop-up storm chances will be with us early next week.