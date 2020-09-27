Farmers might see impact of dry summer this harvest

It wasn’t the rain this year that the farmers had to worry about, but instead the dry heat.
In the next few weeks, we will see soybean fields being harvested all over the area. One local farmer says he started harvesting a little over a week ago and has been pleasantly surprised with his results. But for other farms, he says that he sees the effect that the dry weather had on the crops this year.
Kyle Stockton, owner of a 700-acre farm in Elida says, “We got a much better start this year with the way the dry weather came through but it didn’t continue like it did last year, it got dry especially later in the summer. We were probably pretty fortunate in this exact area but I know that you don’t have to go very far to find some pretty rough results.”
He says that as dry as the weather has been, he suspects it to be an average year for harvest for him and many other farmers.