Fassett Farms hosts volunteer orientation for Equestrian Therapy Program

Volunteers at Fassett Farms got an up-close look at the work they will be doing soon.
Fassett Farms hosted volunteer orientation for their Equestrian Therapy Program, who were given a tour of the facility and were trained on the ins and outs of the program. Some of those responsibilities are brushing and prepping the horses, as well as cleaning up around the farm. The program is focused on providing clients with activities that exercise the spirit as well as the mind. Volunteers in the program are very important, as they account for the success of not only the program but helping riders succeed as well.
Sommer Boss, the program coordinator and instructor said, “It makes me so, so grateful that they are willing to give up their time and sometimes several times a week to come out and help our various clients and riders be successful and have something they can do and participate in.”
Boss said this is one of the first in-person group orientations in around a year.