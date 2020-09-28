Fast Finger Prints now has a Lima location that will help fund the Literacy Council

A local non-profit agency thinking outside the box to increase revenue for their cause.
You can now get electronic fingerprinting services at the Lima Literacy Council (563 W Spring St, Lima, OH 45801). The council has become a “Fast Finger Prints” franchise which will allow them to retain a portion of the fees to finance the council.
Lima Literacy Council Executive Director Kenneth Blanchard explains, “We can get them in and out. Checks, credit cards, but most of it is prepaid by the employer. It’s all digital fingerprinting. We just are looking forward to having a constant income and providing a service to the community.”
You must make an appointment online at https://register.fastfingerprints.com/pick-a-service. The hours of operations are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer Ohio BCI and/or FBI, including fingerprint capture for FBI channeling.