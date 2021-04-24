Fatal crash in Lima remains under investigation

A fatal crash on St. Rt. 117 in Lima Friday night is still being investigated.
Just after 9 pm., troopers with the Lima post of the State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on St. Rt. 117 near Thayer Rd.
A semi-truck, driven by 52-year-old Steven Evans from Lima, was stopped in the eastbound lane to check for possible vehicle damage. While he was assessing the damage, he was on the left side of his truck in the westbound lane and was struck twice by two oncoming vehicles traveling westbound.
Brandon James, 20 years old from Waynesfield was driving the first car that struck Evans, and 18-year-old Jade Smith of Wapakoneta was driving the second car.
Perry township EMS pronounced Evans dead at the scene and treated James for minor injuries. The patrol continues the investigation on this crash.