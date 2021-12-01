Fatal crash numbers in Allen County rose in 2021 compared to 2020

Fatal crashes are currently on the rise in Allen County.
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows that fatal crashes have increased from 2020 to 2021 by a number of thirteen.
The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that multiple reasons can be pointed at when looking at the rising numbers.
"We are seeing a little bit of a rise of everything," stated Sgt. Nicholas R. Boes of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post. "Distracted driving has really become an issue in the last couple of years, especially this year in particular. People not wearing their seat belts, obviously we have had a couple of fatal crashes of impaired drivers as well. Winter conditions are coming. I will say obey the traffic laws and make sure you are driving the speed limit. Make sure you are not looking at your phone while you are driving, It's important to look at the road."
Across the State of Ohio, fatal crashes have seen an increase from 1,135 in 2020 to 1,247 in 2021.