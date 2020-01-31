2019 fatal crash summary report released for Allen County

The Allen County Coroner released a 2019 Fatal Crash Summary Report and the numbers are down from the previous year.
During 2019, there were 7 fatal crashes and 9 related fatalities in Allen County. Most of these crashes happened in the daylight, and all of them were on dry pavement. The two biggest factors were following too close, which made up nearly half of the crashes, and drug and or alcohol impairment which made up more than 28% of the crashes.
Although the number of fatalities were lower in 2019 than in 2018, Chief Joseph Kitchen, the Chairman of the Safety Review team, says even one fatality is too many. “What we want to do is we want to try to figure out what’s causing this behavior, and we want people to change it," says Kitchen. "We don’t want to have any fatalities in Allen County.”
A meeting was held with the coroner, local law enforcement, and the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission to discuss the summary and the impact it has on the safety of drivers. Chief Kitchen says it’s important to talk about this information and find out why these crashes happen.
Although every fatality involved a person over the age of 21, Dr. John Meyer, the Allen County Coroner, wants to remind people that there are resources to keep you and your family safe. “Make sure your child is in the appropriate seats, make sure they’re set up appropriately," says Dr. Meyer. "If you don’t know how to set them up, the Ohio State Patrol, as well as any of the law enforcement facilities here in town, can help you set those up.”
Another main point in the meeting was to discuss road safety for Superbowl Sunday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be out in full force cracking down on impaired drivers. They encourage everyone who plans on drinking to designate a sober driver for their ride home, stating “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”