Fate of the 2020 Putnam County Fair to be decided on Friday

The fate of the Putnam County Fair was supposed to be decided by the fair board at a public meeting on Tuesday but now they say a final conclusion should be decided at another meeting on Friday night.
The board did discuss the matter during Tuesday's meeting, along with other issues on the agenda. The Putnam County senior fair board has said that they are grateful for the guidance that has been released on how to safely have a fair in 2020. They continue to look at many different options and moving parts to decide upon. They're working with the Putnam County Health Department, and waiting for Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health, for their final word.
"More or less, without the orders coming out today, we can't make any decisions. We don't want to drag it out too much longer, but we also don't want to cave in tonight and say no we don't want to have a fair if they come out Thursday night and say we can have a fair," explained Luke Karhoff, Vice President of Putnam Co. Agricultural Society.
