(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and an Ohio man talks about the importance of not ignoring symptoms after doctors discovered more than a hundred polyps in his colon. As Brittany Harris reports, he was lucky to have found them when he did. Otherwise, his story could've turned out much differently.
As a financial advisor, husband, and father of five, Dan Gut (goot) keeps pretty busy, so when he started having bowel issues, he didn't think much of it.
"I always thought maybe it was what I was eating or like lactose intolerance," stated Dan Gut, colorectal cancer advocate.
But the 39-year-old's symptoms persisted and his wife grew concerned.
"She was like yeah you gotta get it checked out," commented Gut.
It didn't take long before his doctors at Cleveland Clinic discovered what was wrong. He had more than a hundred polyps in his colon and was at high risk for colorectal cancer.
"Because of the large number of polyps and each one of them having the potential to turn into cancer, the best treatment would be removing all of the colon, leaving the rectum in place, and then hooking up the small intestine to the rectum."
Doctor David Liska performed Dan's surgery. He says everything went well.
"It's a large surgery but we do it minimally invasively, meaning very small incisions. So the recovery is actually not as bad as you think it would be and people do very well with having that part of the colon removed," explained Dr. David Liska, Cleveland Clinic.
Dan is now back at work and hasn't had any other problems.
"I literally feel better than I did before the surgery," said Gut.
However, he does have one regret.
"Probably something I should have done a long time ago was just get regular checkups," added Gut.
Which he now encourages everyone to do.